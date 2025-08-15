Opticians celebrate £60K makeover with local community

A local opticians located in The Moors Shopping Centre is inviting residents to celebrate its new store refurbishment this Monday.

Specsavers Ilkley customers can expect a warm welcome and a slice of celebratory cake, crafted by local baker Laura Williams of The Ilkley Baker, along with a goody bag filled with freebies – including a travel glasses cleaning kit.

With an investment of £60,000, the opticians has revamped its interior to create a more modern look and feel, thereby enhancing the customer experience. The refresh includes brand-new display signage, up-to-date paintwork, and improved lighting, creating a much brighter and more welcoming environment for customers to try out the latest frames.

Adele Topping, dispensing optician practice manager at Specsavers Ilkley, says: ‘We’re all incredibly excited about the store’s recent investment. Not only will it modernise our store, but it will elevate our customers' experience by creating a smoother and more efficient service.

‘We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on Monday to celebrate this milestone with us. We hope everyone enjoys the day, admires the new upgrades, and - most importantly - loves the marvellous delights baked by an Ilkley-based business.

‘Our town is such a welcoming and vibrant place; we’re beyond excited to continue playing a key part in its thriving community. We aim to continue to be the go-to hub for exceptional eyecare and advice, and we know this refresh will enable us to do just that.’

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services, including OCT scans available at Specsavers Ilkley, head to: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ilkley or call: 01943 811 330