OnPath Energy sponsorship powering Great Yorkshire Show’s Innovation Zone
The Innovation Zone is designed to inform visitors about how farmland is carefully managed in new ways for food production which encourage new perceptions of the modern agricultural industry.
It will feature a range of indoor talks, debates, displays and events every day during the four-day event that will look at the opportunities and benefits different technologies can deliver for farming and rural business operations, while it will also host meetings of Yorkshire’s thriving Women in Farming network.
OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) is one of the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developers and already has four operational onshore wind farms located across Yorkshire.
The Penny Hill Wind Farm near Sheffield, Hook Moor Wind Farm to the east of Leeds, Marr Wind Farm to the west of Doncaster and Hazlehead Wind Farm near Barnsley generated over 90,000 MWh of electricity between them during the company’s most recent financial year, which is enough to meet the annual electricity needs of more 33,400 homes, or a city around the size of Wakefield.
It is also currently working towards deploying further renewable energy technologies within the county, including at the Barnsdale Solar Energy Park to the east of Leeds and the Common Farm Solar Energy Park at Dinnington near Sheffield.
Robin Winstanley, director of sustainability and community at OnPath Energy, says: “We have had a considerable operational presence in Yorkshire for many years, with our four onshore wind farms across the county generating both considerable amounts of renewable electricity and substantial funds that are available to support local community improvement projects.
“Emerging technologies have a vital role to play in both the renewable energy and agricultural sectors, which provides a very strong foundation for our support for the Great Yorkshire Show’s Innovation Zone.
“We’re excited to be taking our place at England’s premier agricultural event and look forward to talking to visitors to the Innovation Zone about our work and future opportunities across the county and beyond.”
The Great Yorkshire Show takes place in Harrogate from 9-12 July and is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity which supports and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and scientific research.
Holly Jones, Network Coordinator at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, adds: “We are delighted to partner with OnPath Energy to showcase opportunities in future renewable energy for agricultural businesses. Energy efficiency on-farm is an important component in achieving net zero targets whilst offering opportunities to reduce costs and bolster farm income.”