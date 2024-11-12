Oakland named best consultancy in the UK

Oakland, a leading data consulting company established in 1985, is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Consultancy in the UK.

This prestigious ranking underscores Oakland’s commitment to creating a supportive and dynamic workplace culture. Known for driving transformation and growth for notable clients including Network Rail, Vodafone, Yorkshire Water, and Hitachi Energy, Oakland excels in navigating complex data landscapes with unmatched expertise.

Richard Corderoy, Chief Executive Officer at Oakland said, “These results have absolutely blown everyone away at Oakland. As we celebrate Oakland's 40th anniversary in 2025, I’m deeply inspired by the team’s unwavering enthusiasm and commitment—not only to delivering outstanding results for our clients but also to fostering an environment where everyone has the freedom to grow in their own unique way. The way each person supports their colleagues and lives our values fills me with immense pride.”

Head of People, Sam Fearnley adds, “Being able to say we work for the best consultancy in the UK is incredible—but what makes it truly special is that the Best Companies Awards are based on rigorous feedback from our team. We’ll take a few days to celebrate this fantastic achievement together, and then we’ll get right back to thinking about how to make Oakland even better!”

At the heart of Oakland’s success is its dedication to its 77 UK-based employees, who are given every opportunity to explore their full potential. Emphasising wellbeing, particularly mental health, Oakland has implemented a variety of initiatives such as 'chatty cafés', menopause support, and suicide prevention. A Head of Wellbeing and mental first aiders ensure that employees always feel supported and heard.

With an average employee age of 37, Oakland has a dynamic and diverse workforce. The company is committed to gender diversity, reflected in its 69% male and 31% female ratio. Additionally, 97% of employees earn £35k or more, highlighting Oakland's dedication to offering competitive salaries.

Employee Satisfaction Highlights

97% of staff agree that they feel proud to work at Oakland, 95% of staff agree that Oakland has a strong social conscience, 94% of staff agree that Oakland is good for their own personal growth.

Oakland Achieves Excellence With Top Rankings In Multiple Categories

In addition to being ranked the 8th Best Mid-Sized Company to Work For in the UK, Oakland is also proud to be recognised as the 7th Best Company to Work For in Yorkshire & The Humber.