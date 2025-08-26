Northern Broadsides announce free playwriting opportunity for 18-25 year olds

Led by acclaimed playwright Carmen Nasr (whose plays include Samira; National Theatre, Under the Shadow; Almeida Theatre, The Climbers; Theatre by the Lake), the programme invites young people aged 18-25 living in Yorkshire to develop their creative voice, explore their own stories, and gain the skills to write for the stage. Participants will take part in a series of interactive online workshops, before joining an in-person residency at Lumb Bank in Hebden Bridge – the historic home of Ted Hughes. Their work will culminate in a script-sharing event performed by professional actors.

The scheme reflects Northern Broadsides’ deep commitment to nurturing emerging talent in the North of England, ensuring that young voices are given the time, space and professional support to grow. Previous participants have gone on to develop full-length plays and work with leading playwrights such as Simon Stephens, Chris Thorpe, Sophie Swithinbank, and Lisa Holdsworth.

Laurie Sansom, Artistic Director/Joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, said:

"We are keen to hear from any young person living in Yorkshire who has something to say, and would benefit from working with some of our leading playwrights. Whether you are already writing plays, just curious about what's involved, or want to meet like-minded creative people, we urge you to apply. We are looking for original ideas from across the region, exploring what it means to be a young person in Yorkshire today."

The workshop leader, Carmen Nasr, who also runs the MA Playwriting Programme at the University of Manchester, said: “I am so excited to work with this cohort of young writers at the start of their journeys as playwrights, and to support them to both hone their craft, as well as discover the power and uniqueness of their individual voices. I wouldn't have become a playwright myself if I hadn't attended a playwriting course when I was 21, and the relationships this allowed me to build with a cohort of my writing peers, gave me the support network I have needed to sustain a career. This project is as vital investment in the future voices of playwriting in Yorkshire, and I'm so thrilled to be involved.”

The programme is completely free, with no prior writing experience required – just an interest in storytelling and a willingness to explore ideas. Applications are open now, with writers asked to submit up to 300 words inspired by where they live by Monday 22 September.

For further details on how to apply, visit: www.northern-broadsides.co.uk/life-in-a-northern-town/