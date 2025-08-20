Northallerton dad takes on run for global charity.

Chartered surveyor Andrew Curran is putting his best foot forward and taking part in this year’s Great North Run.

The 44-year-old father-of-two is joining some 60,000 others, on Sunday, September 7, running 13.1 miles from the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne to South Shields.

Andrew is raising money for international development agency Christian Aid, which works through local partners in some of the poorest parts of the world offering humanitarian aid as well as long-term sustainable projects.

He explained: “I’m a keen runner and can often be found running the streets of Northallerton or the trails of the Cleveland Way.

Andrew Curran with his children, getting fit ahead of the Great North Run.

“I last took part in the Great North Run 18 years ago and I’m hoping to be quicker this time. My training is more focused and I won’t be doing what I did in my 20s and having a night out on the Bigg Market the night before!

“I’ve been inspired to raise money for Christian Aid through the amazing work the charity does helping disadvantaged people throughout the world.”

Andrew has raised almost £400 so far - to add your support, please visit Christian Aid: Andrew's page, andto find out more about Christian Aid, please go to the website - www.christianaid.org.uk.