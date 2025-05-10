Northallerton care home celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day

Mount Vale in Northallerton marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon tea party to remember.

The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of big band music and dancing.

The homes hospitality team whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

Residents observed the national two-minute silence and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender and an address from the Queen.They reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.

Trudi Gillespie, General Manager at Mount Vale, said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

A resident at Mount Vale said: “I remember all the family gathering around the radio to listen to Churchill’s speech telling us the war was over, it still gives me goosebumps now, such an important date. It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake!”

