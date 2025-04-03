North Yorkshire homeless charity receives cash boost from housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North Yorkshire-based charity which supports homeless people in the region has received a cash boost from housebuilder Miller Homes.

As part of its bi-annual Community Fund, Safe and Sound Homes (SASH) was specially selected by a panel from Miller Homes’ group head office who make an extra donation on each occasion to one charity they feel will particularly benefit.

This is in addition to the £10,000 each region has every year which is donated to charities and groups in their communities who have requested support through the application process.

“This is fantastic news for our region and this worthy charity which provides young people aged 16 to 25 with a safe and stable place to stay when they have nowhere else to go,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “It’s wonderful to see charities and community groups benefit from this fund and we are delighted to have helped so many people in recent years since the fund was established.”

Representatives of SASH receive funds from Chris Carlin of Miller Homes Yorkshire

The charity SASH, which has been established for over 28 years, will use the funds to support a culinary programme to upskill and empower young people to give the best chance of success in their own homes in the future.

The programme will enable the delivery of a number of sessions to teach young people to cook, think about budgeting when it comes to food, and nutritional values.

A spokesperson for SASH said: “What a lovely surprise it was to have been chosen by Miller Homes Group and receive £1000 to help with our plans and programmes.

“We are excited to be able to now deliver this latest initiative to support the young people we help across North and East Yorkshire and to continue making a difference in our communities.”

To find out more about SASH visit https://www.sash-uk.org.uk/about/

Further information about all current developments, homes, offers and prices can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/yorkshire-and-the-surrounding-areas.aspx