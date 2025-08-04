North Yorkshire development builds on history with free tickets to Murton Park

David Wilson Homes is celebrating the recent launch of its new Bramble Wood development in Wheldrake, near York, by giving away 12 family tickets to Murton Park - perfect for the summer holidays!

House hunters who visit the Show Homes at Bramble Wood between Friday 8th and Monday 11th August will have the chance to find a hidden toy loco which, when returned to the Sales Adviser, will be exchanged for a family pass.

The pass will give access to the museum for up to two adults and three children for an entire year.

Bramble Wood is being built on the site of the former Wheldrake Railway Station, which was situated on the Derwent Valley Light Railway. The railway was more commonly known as ‘the Blackberry line’, which inspired the name of the new development on Main Street.

B&DWYE - jc010825gtfc-18 - Craig and Steph with a family ticket part of David Wilson Homes' competition

The railway station was donated to the museum by Derrick Simpson in 1997, when it was carefully dismantled, transported, and painstakingly re-built.

Today, the station still proves a popular attraction at the Murton Park, which also features the Museum of Farming, play areas, and a café, all set within 14 acres of rural Yorkshire countryside. There is a packed schedule of events throughout August, which the winning families will be able to enjoy.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We are delighted to give visitors to Bramble Wood the chance to win a family ticket to the wonderful Murton Park, so they can explore Wheldrake station.

“We have already seen great interest in the development, so we recommend anyone thinking about making a fresh start to book an appointment to see Bramble Wood for themselves.”

Craig Benton, Managing Director at Murton Park, with Senior Sales Adviser Steph Duggan

Bramble Wood has a range of three and four bedroom homes available. These modern homes are perfect for new home buyers seeking the charm and idyllic setting of village life in Wheldrake, with the city of York only a short distance away.

Wheldrake is home to a variety of amenities within walking distance, including a primary school, local pubs, independent shops and other essential amenities.

For more information about Bramble Wood, visit the website or call the Sales Office on 01904 238791.

For more information about other developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in North Yorkshire.