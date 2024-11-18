North Yorkshire developer highlights show home on sale at development
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Show homes often feature high quality furniture and finishings including a top of the range kitchen and bathroom. As well as this, show homes are designed by
professional interior decorators which means you may benefit from added extras such as carpets and curtains when you move in.
Buying a show home also means that you will be able to move in straight away, and you can ensure that the property is correct for you and what you want in your new home.
The Archford style home has an open plan kitchen with French doors that lead out to a spacious garden, the principle bedroom has its own ensuite and there is another double and single bedroom which can easily be converted into a home office.
The three bedroom Archford show home is now available for prospective buyers to view. The show home has all the fixtures and fittings included when purchased making it suitable to a variety of buyers including first time buyers, working professionals and growing families.
Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “There are a number of benefits of buying a show home, including the fixtures and fittings being part of the cost.
“We are encouraging anyone interested to visit the sales team at Manor Chase to learn more about the Archford show home.”
The development provides residents with a perfect combination of village life and modern amenities on the doorstep including a variety of independent shops and eateries.
For more information about the development, call the sales team on 0330 8287 174 or visit the website at Manor Chase.
For more information about developments in the county, visit David Wilson Homes North Yorkshire.