North Yorkshire animation company Owl House Studios, scoops prestigious film award in London for the ‘Beautiful Scarecrow’ Music Video.

Jess Cope of Owl House Studios Ltd accepted the award for ‘Best 3D animation at the British Animation Film Festival at the British Museum in London.

The ‘Beautiful Scarecrow was written and produced by Owl House Studios for the British Prog Rock supremo Steven Wilson, as part of his ‘The Harmony Codex’ album. Jess and Owl House Studios have collaborated with Steven Wilson on many occasions and they include music videos for his classic tracks, ‘Drive Home’, ‘The Raven That Refused to Sing’ and ‘Routine’. Jess has also created videos for rock giants, Metallica and British indie folk singer, Passenger, as well as working with Tim Burton on Frankenweenie and the British classic, Postman Pat.

Jess said “In an age where AI is in may ways negatively impacting the film industry, it is heartwarming to know that there are people and companies out there that still truly appreciate ‘hand-crafted’ and honest artistic creativity that is the result of pure blood, sweat and tears.