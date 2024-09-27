Ninja Warrior UK® Leeds inspires fun through fitness with its new ‘Nominate a Mate’ campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ninja Warrior UK Leeds is inspiring a new wave of fitness enthusiasm promoting fun, active lifestyles for children, families, and friends this October.

The adventure park is encouraging everyone to swap screen time for exciting physical challenges in a dynamic environment. With the launch of its ‘Nominate a Mate’ campaign, running until October 25, Ninja Warrior UK Leeds is making fitness more accessible than ever with a special 2-for-1 offer.

Inspired by the hit ITV show, Ninja Warrior UK, the Leeds park invites people to bring along a friend, partner, family member, or colleague for a head-to-head challenge on its exhilarating course. From bouncing on inflatables to scaling the Warped Wall, this campaign isn’t just about competition but is about bringing people together in a fun, fitness-focused environment. Whether you’re racing through tunnels, climbing obstacles, or flying through the air, every step is an opportunity to get active and create lasting memories.

As physical activity trends shift among younger people, Ninja Warrior UK Leeds is playing its role in encouraging healthier, more active lifestyles through its destination that makes exercise enjoyable and accessible for everyone.

By nominating a mate, participants can not only engage in friendly rivalry but also enjoy the thrill of being active together. This campaign is an opportunity for people to reconnect, stay active, and step away from their screens to experience the benefits of movement in a high-energy setting.

How to get involved? From now until 25th October, Ninja Warrior UK Leeds ‘Nominate a Mate’ campaign invites people to book a 2-for-1 session and take on the course with a mate. Whether you’re scaling the heights of the Fixed Ladder or racing through the obstacles, the goal is to have fun and stay active. And when the competition is over, refuel at the on-site café, which overlooks all the action.

Emma Rowling, Ninja Warrior UK Leeds General Manager, said: “We’re excited to kick off the ‘Nominate a Mate’ campaign at Ninja Warrior UK Leeds. It’s going to be amazing to see people unleash their competitive side as they challenge friends, family, and coworkers. We can’t wait to see who will rise to the occasion and prove themselves as the ultimate Ninja Warrior!”

Book your ‘Nominate a Mate’ session today and get ready to prove who’s got the skills, the stamina, and the spirit of a true Ninja Warrior. Visit https://ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/leeds/signup-now to secure your spot.

The challenge awaits… who will you bring?