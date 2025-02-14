Newett Homes brings exclusive housing development to East Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes, has unveiled its latest development Parsons Green, featuring 35 open-market homes. The development in Holme-on-Spalding-Moor, is set to deliver sustainable, high-quality homes in line with national housing targets.

With the UK government’s 1.5 million homes pledge now shaping the future of housebuilding, Newett Homes is bringing its first-ever development to Holme-on-Spalding-Moor. This exclusive collection of three, four, and five-bedroom homes will contribute to the government’s mission to create efficient, high-quality homes in curated communities while addressing the region’s housing demand.

Parsons Green offers an opportunity for buyers seeking rural charm with the ease of commuting convenience. Each home comes with solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, and an EPC rating of A or above, ensuring buyers enjoy lower household running costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, said: “At a time when affordability is crucial, Parsons Green offers significant savings - homes are priced nearly £100,000 lower than similar properties closer to York, making it an attractive option for those willing to extend their commute by just 30 minutes.

“The government’s promise to deliver 1.5 million new homes over the next five years is a significant step forward in addressing the UK’s housing shortage. This decisive action will place significant funding towards creating high-quality, sustainable communities that provide security for families and individuals.

“As a company committed to building quality homes, Newett Homes shares the government’s vision of tackling the housing crisis with practical and innovative solutions. The increased emphasis on infrastructure, green spaces, and affordability will allow developers like us to design homes that enhance both lives and landscapes.”

The appeal of a high-quality, small-scale development in a peaceful countryside setting—combined with modern, eco-friendly homes—positions Parsons Green as a valuable addition to East Yorkshire’s housing market. Those interested in Parson’s Green can contact [insert sales phone and email] to learn more about the development and remaining available plots.

Visit Newett Homes to learn more about Parsons Green and other Newett developments https://newetthomes.co.uk/