New Yorkshire bookshops featured in ultimate travel guide for book-lovers - Bookshop Tours of Britain
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Several new bookshops in Yorkshire have made it to the ultimate slow-travel guide for book- lovers: Bookshop Tours of Britain by Louise Boland (published by Fairlight Books, 31 October).
The new Yorkshire bookshops are:
- Reading Roots in Wetherby
- A New Leaf Bookshop in Huddersfield
- Hold Fast in Leeds
- The Wonky Tree Bookshop in Leyburn
- Paper People Books in Harrogate
- The Book Circle in Selby
- Criminally Good Books in York
- Juno Books in Sheffield
- The Beverley Bookshop
Now in its fourth edition, Bookshop Tours of Britain features 20 bookshop tours, including a tour of the Yorkshire’s loveliest bookshops.
Following the huge number of new bookshop openings since the first edition came out in 2020, the new Bookshop Tours of Britain includes over 60 brand new bookshops – among which are the three bookshops above.
Find out more about Bookshop Tours of Britain here: https://www.fairlightbooks.co.uk/bookshoptoursofbritain/