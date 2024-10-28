New Yorkshire bookshops featured in ultimate travel guide for book-lovers - Bookshop Tours of Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several new bookshops in Yorkshire have made it to the ultimate slow-travel guide for book- lovers: Bookshop Tours of Britain by Louise Boland (published by Fairlight Books, 31 October).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Yorkshire bookshops are:

Reading Roots in Wetherby

A New Leaf Bookshop in Huddersfield

Hold Fast in Leeds

The Wonky Tree Bookshop in Leyburn

Paper People Books in Harrogate

The Book Circle in Selby

Criminally Good Books in York

Juno Books in Sheffield

The Beverley Bookshop

Now in its fourth edition, Bookshop Tours of Britain features 20 bookshop tours, including a tour of the Yorkshire’s loveliest bookshops.

Hold Fast in Leeds

Following the huge number of new bookshop openings since the first edition came out in 2020, the new Bookshop Tours of Britain includes over 60 brand new bookshops – among which are the three bookshops above.

Find out more about Bookshop Tours of Britain here: https://www.fairlightbooks.co.uk/bookshoptoursofbritain/