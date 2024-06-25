New show homes throw open the doors in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Stratford Lifestyle, Cambridge and Harrogate show homes and a new customer experience suite will be unveiled at Centurion Fields, Redrow’s latest development in Leeds. Blending traditional architecture, Eco Electric specification and modern interior designs, the homes are set to appeal to a wide range of potential buyers.
Located on Manston Lane, Centurion Fields will eventually feature 200 properties from Redrow’s popular Heritage Collection with a mix of three and four-bedroom homes.
The homes will be among the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature the developer’s new Eco Electric specification. It uses air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of a traditional gas boiler, complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floor.
Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow (Yorkshire), said: “Centurion Fields is in an up-and-coming area of Leeds, with excellent amenities and transport links and a new railway station coming soon. Thorpe Park is just a short journey away and more established neighbouring residential areas are close by.”
“The homes here will also be among the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature our new Eco Electric specification, which help homeowners cut down on their energy use for heating and hot water by around 63%* compared to a gas boiler.”
“We look forward to welcoming members of the public to take a tour around our new show homes.”
For further information visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/centurion-fields-leeds or call the sales team on 0113 5375931.
* Redrow trial data – based on two comparable Oxford style four-bedroom detached homes –indicates air source heat operate at an efficiency of around c250% of that of an A-rated gas boiler and will result in an estimated 68% reduction in annual energy consumption for heating and hot water.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.