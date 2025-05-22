New president for Garforth Brass.

Garforth Brass has recently appointed local Councillor Mark Dobson as their new president.

Garforth Brass mentors and progresses people who play brass instruments- including trumpets, trombones and tubas - and offers seats in both contesting and non-contesting settings, depending on individual player preference.

Mark – who has represented the Garforth and Swillington Ward since 2007 - has now been invited to take up the presidency at the start of an exciting new period for the band.

Cllr Dobson said: “It is an absolute pleasure and delight to take up this new role. I am delighted that the band are going from strength to strength and it is an absolute joy that our community has representation at brass band events and competitions.

L-R - Cllr Mark Dobson, President of Garforth Brass and Mr Dave Gibson, Chair of Garforth Brass

“I very much look forward to working closely with the organisation.”

Garforth Brass is a group of brass bands based in East Leeds. The band perform regular concerts, frequently appearing at venues throughout the local community. Its contesting band participates in both local and national competitions, having enjoyed recent success in the Stanley Entertainment Contest.

Dave Gibson, Chairman added; “We welcome Mark as our new president. This has come to pivotal time when we are launching several new initiatives, including expanding our community events and participation in concerts throughout the year in addition to launching our 'friends of Garforth Brass' initiative very soon."

Garforth Brass is a registered charity and relies on fundraising and donations to continue its work. For more information to donate, visit https://www.garforthbrass.co.uk/