New homes in Selby approved

North Yorkshire Councillors have given the go ahead to 80 new homes in the Brayton area of Selby.

Members of the Selby area planning committee voted unanimously to approve outline plans from York-based housebuilder Persimmon for a mix of homes on land off Evergreen Way.

The development will see homes ranging from 1 to 4 bedroom properties as well as 3 self-build plots.

17 homes will be transferred to a registered housing provider and will be delivered as a mix of shared ownership and social/affordable rent.

An indicative image of what homes could look like on the site

Residents will also be able to enjoy an area of public open space and a new on-site children’s play area at the heart of the site.

The site was allocated for housing in the emerging Selby Local Plan, with Persimmon providing over £500,00 in funding for local infrastructure.

£300,000 of funding will go towards improving the number 476 local bus service.

Additional funds will be poured into cycle links and health care contributions.

Graham Whiteford, Planning Director at Persimmon Yorkshire said: "We’re pleased that Councillors have approved these plans for 80 high quality homes new homes for local people.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Council, local stakeholders and residents as these plans progress.”