New charity partner for Junction 32

Junction 32, Yorkshire’s most loved outlet shopping destination, is proud to announce a new charity partner for 2025, the incredible Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), the independent emergency response charity providing life-saving services across Yorkshire and surrounding areas.

Junction 32 is excited to cement its support of YAA with initiatives across its stores, as well as embarking on a range of fun-filled activities to help towards hitting its fundraising targets.

Operating three state-of-the-art helicopters, seven days a week, 365 days a year, YAA relies entirely on donations to carry out its essential work. Highly trained pilots, doctors and critical care paramedics take to the skies, serving a population of 5 million people, responding to over 1,400 incidents, treating over 1,300 patients, and flying over 330 patients to major trauma centres and hospitals every year. These life-saving operations are only made possible thanks to the generosity of local donors and ongoing fundraising efforts.

To raise funds for the charity, Junction 32 will be hosting a series of onsite events throughout 2025, which they are excited to announce on their website in the coming months.

Visitors to Junction 32 can also donate to YAA in one of the many participating stores, as well as partaking in the centre’s fundraisers.

The partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance builds upon Junction 32’s ongoing mission to make a meaningful impact in the local community, exemplified by its disability confident scheme, autism sensory support initiative and breastfeeding friendly approach.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We are honoured to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance and help them provide their essential services to Yorkshire. This partnership will be a great opportunity to educate the people of Yorkshire on the life-saving service YAA provides and how their donations can save lives. Junction 32’s community is incredibly generous and supportive, and we have no doubt they will come together to make a real impact.”

Helen Berriman, Interim Regional Fundraising Manager for West & South Yorkshire at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted to work with Junction 32 this year and have some exciting fundraisers and events in place. Yorkshire Ambulance relies on the generosity of our community to stay operational, and so without vital support, awareness, and donations, we would be unable to carry out our crucial rescue services. We truly appreciate all donations to our cause.”

For more information on Junction 32, visit: https://junction32.com/