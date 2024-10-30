New Care acquired by Lovett Care

Luxury care home developer and operator, New Care, has been acquired by Lovett Care, for an undisclosed sum.

Cheshire-based New Care was established 15 years ago and has built a highly successful business, designing and delivering outstanding purpose built new generation care facilities in desirable village and town locations, including Adel Manor and Guiseley Manor in Yorkshire.

Covering Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, New Care has a portfolio of 15 facilities (1,057 care beds), and has established a strong reputation for delivering high quality care in modern, purpose built settings.

Newcastle-under-Lyme-based Lovett Care is a leading provider of elderly care homes across England and Wales. Established in 2009, Lovett has grown to a portfolio of 16 homes (1,091 care beds) and is committed to becoming the ‘best-in-class’ provider in the elderly care sector, though continued investment in its facilities, systems, and people.

Following the transaction, the combined group will have a portfolio of 31 homes (2,148 care beds) with a strong regional presence in the North West and Midlands as well as a growing position across attractive markets throughout England and Wales. The combination will also bring together two award-winning operational teams with a strong track record of building, filling and operating high-quality future proof care homes.

Lovett Care CEO, Keith Crockett, said: “We are delighted to welcome the residents and our new colleagues at New Care to the Lovett Care family and are looking forward to working and growing together. This is a key milestone in our long-term strategy and consistent with our commitment to deliver the best quality care in attractive market locations.”

Chris McGoff, CEO at New Care, comments: “We are delighted that New Care is now in the reliable hands of Lovett Care who share our values, high standards, and above all our care for the residents for whom New Care is home. We are confident the homes will continue to thrive and be a success with Lovett Care.”