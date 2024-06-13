Neighbours come together at a new development in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A NEW community in Leeds has welcomed its latest residents with a special neighbourhood party, hosted by homebuilder Redrow.

The welcome event at Whitehall Grange, New Farnley was attended by the new homeowners, the sales team and customer care team who helped them to make their purchases.

Located off Whitehall Road, the development will eventually feature 96 private sale homes and 18 affordable homes.

“Redrow has a reputation of creating communities, but we can’t do that without our residents,” said Steve Jackson, Sales Director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“These events are the perfect way of helping to forge that strong sense of community, while introducing our new residents to each other and giving an update on the development as a whole.”

John and Sharon Richardson moved to Whitehall Grange in September. “We did have some reservations as to whether or not we would find the meeting of any benefit, however it turned out to be a great evening,” said John.

“It is difficult, especially in Winter, to get to know your neighbours as most are out at work all day and you don’t see them that much. So, it was very helpful to meet and put names to faces and families to homes.

“Everyone was very friendly and the Redrow team helped put us all at ease. The get together was a welcome opportunity to meet the people who will be our new neighbours and friends for the coming years.”

Whitehall Grange offers a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, including The Ledbury Semi, a two bedroom property with a kitchen/diner, sperate lounge and cloakroom, upstairs there are two double bedrooms each with its own en-suite. Prices starting from £277,000.

Also available is one of Redrow’s most popular styles, the three-bedroom detached Warwick, which boasts a kitchen/dining area that extends the entire width of the property at the rear, along with a cloakroom and separate lounge.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom. Prices currently starting from £385,000.

The Warwick show home at Whitehall Grange development was named as the ‘Best Interior Design Show Home’ in West Yorkshire at the UK Property Awards.

The development is the ideal spot for anyone who wants the best of both worlds; being close to the bright lights of the city but having green space and woodland on the doorstep.