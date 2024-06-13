Navigating grief on Father's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull funeral director shares advice on navigating loss in the lead-up to Father’s Day.

For many, Father's Day is a happy occasion. However, for those who have experienced bereavement and no longer have that special person in their lives, the emotions associated with the occasion can be very different.

To offer support during this challenging time, Craig Stephenson from local funeral directors, A. Shepherd & Sons shares valuable tips for coping with grief and loss around Father’s Day. Whether you are coping with these feelings yourself or supporting someone who is, the following tips may provide comfort and direction.

Acknowledge your feelings: Recognise and accept your feelings around this time. Craig, emphasises, “Acknowledging your feelings is crucial. Allow yourself to feel whatever emotions come up, whether it’s sadness, anger or even relief.” Plan ahead: Planning how you’ll spend your Father’s Day can help you manage your emotions during a difficult time. Craig suggests, “Deciding in advance how you’ll spend the day, even if that’s choosing to take a self-care day can help provide a sense of control and comfort.” Honour your loved one: Consider creating a special display honouring your father or father figure. Craig said, “Take some time out of your day to honour them, this could be simply by visiting their favourite place, playing their favourite song or cooking their favourite meal.” Reach out for support: You don’t have to navigate your grief journey alone. “Lean on your support network of family and friends for comfort and companionship. Or consider joining a local or online support group where you can connect with other people who understand what you’re going through.” Take care of yourself: Remember to take care of yourself both mentally and physically. “Self-care is so important during times of grief, make time to do something just for you and be gentle on yourself as you navigate your emotions,” Craig recommends.

Coping with grief during such occasions especially the first one without your loved one can be difficult, but it’s essential to remember that you’re not alone and to reach out for help if you need it.