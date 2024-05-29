National award for charitable Leeds woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Shadwell in Leeds has received national recognition for her charity work and fundraising.

Claire Needham, 44, was chosen as the winner in the ‘Giving Something Back’ category of the Oddfellows Making a Difference Awards. She was presented with a trophy by the Chairman of the national friendly society during its annual conference in Llandudno on Tuesday 28 May.

Claire is being celebrated for the work she does to raise money for worthy causes and helping people, both in conjunction with the society and of her own accord.

The Oddfellows is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK with nearly 40,000 members across its 99 branches nationwide.

Claire with her award

On winning the award, Claire, a member of the Vale of York Oddfellows, said: “I was surprised. Completely surprised and I feel really honoured.

“It’s a really nice feeling. It’s nice that other people think the work I’m doing is making a difference and it’s having an impact.”

Despite never having run a marathon before, Claire decided to take on the Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon last year to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) having been touched by the plight of Doddie Weir and Rob Burrows, both of whom developed MND after successful rugby careers.

Claire was proudly able to hand over £2,897, shared between MNDA and Leeds-based Martin House Children’s Hospice, a large portion of which was donated by Oddfellows members.

Barbara Needham, Claire's mother and Chairman of the Oddfellows, presented Claire with her award

“The marathon was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she said.

She added: “I like to challenge myself to prove I can do something, and if you’re doing something like that I feel like it’s an opportunity to build people’s awareness and raise money for causes at the same time.”

Claire is an Office Managing Partner at Azets’ York office, which is a top 10 UK accountancy and business advisory firm with further bases in Leeds and Bradford. She is also Chairman of its Charity Committee and has helped to raise over £30,000 for good causes through sponsored walks, race nights, golf days, bake offs and quizzes.

She said: “I recognise that I’m in a lucky position. I’m healthy and financially stable when I compare myself to others. It’s good to help people.”

Last year’s Vale of York Oddfellows District Chairman, June Whitehead, nominated Claire for the award. She said: “Claire has made a wonderful difference to many lives by raising considerable amounts of money for charity, something she continues to do.

“She has always put others before herself and believed in doing for others what you would wish them to do for you.

“I’m very proud of Claire. She fully deserves the recognition of this award.”

Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits including affordable and accessible events, care and welfare support and a travel club. More information can be found at www.oddfellows.co.uk.

