Multiply adds up for Wakefield residents

More than 150 Wakefield residents have found the perfect equation and boosted their maths and numeracy skills thanks to a training programme designed to banish anxiety about living and working with numbers.

Multiply Community Learning, a fully-funded scheme which has been available at no cost to Wakefield residents, was launched in the town in September 2023.

The aim of the programme has been to improve numeracy skills for work and everyday life by providing courses for adults aged 19 and over who lack a Level 2 maths qualification – the equivalent of a GCSE grade C or level 4.

A recent report showed an estimated 750,000 people in West Yorkshire – around 52 per cent of adults – were found to be at entry level or below in numeracy.

Leading training provider Realise, has delivered the training to more than 150 Wakefield residents after the UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation was commissioned through Wakefield Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for residents in Wakefield District.

Amongst the areas which has seen greatest impact of the programme have been communities with high areas of deprivation, including St George’s Community Centre at Lupset and St Swithun’s Community Centre in Eastmoor.

Hannah Grady, Adult Skills Operations Manager for Realise, said: “We are delighted with the impact the Multiply campaign has had in Wakefield.

“Multiply has many different strands but this one is specifically targeted at local residents and supporting their knowledge and skills development around numeracy to use in everyday life.

“We have seen many people increase their numeracy confidence through a soft skills approach and it’s been fantastic to support those people who are furthest away from the labour market to help provide them with ‘real world’ maths solutions.

“The Multiply programme has allowed us to create a flexible approach and a holistic view of learning and development to remove the barriers that people face with maths and numeracy.

“While the Multiply programme has now concluded, we do still offer English and maths functional skills across Wakefield so there is still an opportunity for adults to enhance their skills in those key subjects.”

The initiative is crucial for those seeking to build confidence with numbers and is essential for personal and professional growth.

Multiply has a diverse and targeted approach, including foundational courses to boost confidence, financial literacy to help participants manage their money and supporting parents in helping their children and advancing their own skills.

For more information, visit www.realisetraining.com