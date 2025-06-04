Motorcycling charity receives £500 from West Yorkshire homebuilder

Birstall Urban Motorcycle Project for Youth (BUMPY), a charity that provides a legal, safe space for young motorcyclists in West Yorkshire, has received a £500 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The charity aims to reduce nuisance riding on wasteland by providing a 10-acre off-road park, offering recreational facilities, vocational training, and industry-recognised motor vehicle qualifications for young people, including those from local schools and Pupil Referral Units.

Partnering with the police, BUMPY promotes road safety, educates people on licensing laws, and offers guidance to young offenders, aiming to reduce accidents and foster responsible riding.

An employee at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West nominated BUMPY to receive the donation as their child recently took dirt bike lessons with the charity. They felt the charity were deserving of the donation for its understanding of special educational needs and disabilities, as well its prioritisation of children’s mental health.

Nicola on a quad bike at Bumpy with Chris

BUMPY also provides DVSA-approved on-road motorcycle training for the public, and supports individuals with disabilities by offering recreational and leisure facilities to enhance their quality of life.

Chris Waters, Deputy Manager at BUMPY, said: “We were absolutely delighted when Barratt and David Wilson Homes got in touch to say we’d been chosen to receive this donation. It was a wonderful surprise and a real boost for our charity.

Knowing that the company recognises the value of what we do and wants to support our mission means a great deal to us.

“The £500 donation will enable us to run buggy passenger sessions around our park for those with disabilities and/or additional needs.

Nicola of David Wilson Homes presenting the cheque to Chris at Bumpy Ltd

“Donations like this are invaluable to our charity. They allow us to continue offering our sessions, giving young people with disabilities the chance to experience the excitement of off-roading in a safe and supportive environment. This support helps us reach more individuals, providing them with a sense of freedom, confidence, and joy that these sessions bring.

“On behalf of everyone at BUMPY, we would like to extend a huge thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for its generous donation. We truly appreciate the kindness and commitment to making a positive impact in the community.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer BUMPY a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“We are also pleased to be supporting one of our employees by donating to the charity, knowing they have benefited from its services.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at BUMPY.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.

