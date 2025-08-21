Morrisons Foundation funds free community garden sessions in Leeds
The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of Learning Partnerships ‘Roots and Shoots’ project, which offers free community gardening sessions to enable local people to access growing space for flowers fruit and vegetables.
Susan Docherty, Project Coordinator for Learning Partnership's Roots and Shoots project said: "The grant from Morrisons Foundation has been amazing and came just at the right time to keep our community garden thriving for yet another year.”
“Each year we harvest about 30 different types of fruit and veg which we share with our dedicated volunteers and further out in the community so that everyone has access to fresh produce. The grant will also allow us to tame our fruit trees by getting proper training on how to look after them so that we can harvest and distribute even more fresh food for free".
David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “It’s great that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to fund this wonderful project, which will provide a great opportunity for local people with little or no outdoor space to now grow their own fruit and veg.”
“Supporting local charities at the heart of the community is what the Foundation is all about and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to help in such a meaningful way”