Morley Set to Dazzle at the Annual Christmas Light Switch-On Spectacular

Morley Town Centre is gearing up to deliver its biggest and most exciting Christmas Light Switch-On yet, set to illuminate Queen Street on Saturday, 30th November.

This year, the much-loved event promises an unforgettable evening of festive cheer, magical performances, and dazzling displays that will leave families and visitors alike in awe.

Festivities Begin at 11am– Fun for All Ages!The Christmas spirit will take over Queen Street, as it transforms into a winter wonderland packed with family-friendly entertainment. Expect an array of thrilling funfair rides, delicious food and drink stalls, to get you into the festive mood. Perfect for families and children, this vibrant marketplace will be brimming with festive treats to try and gifts to discover.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Taking centre stage between 5pm and 7pm will be local performers and singers, delivering joyous Christmas carols and live music that will fill the streets with festive melodies. From show-stopping vocalists to charming community groups, the entertainment lineup promises something for everyone.

Queen Street on Yorkshire Day

The Main Event – Light Switch-On at 7pmAs the clock strikes 7pm, all eyes will be on the sparkling lights set to bathe Morley Town Centre in a glittering glow, officially marking the start of the holiday season.

Led by Mayor Simon Brown and other local dignitaries, the Christmas lights will be switched on, illuminating the town with festive charm. The Mayor expressed his excitement, saying, “We’re thrilled to bring the community together for what will be an unforgettable night of celebration, unity, and the true spirit of Christmas.”

Spectacular Fireworks FinaleTo cap off this wonderful evening, Morley will light up the sky with a stunning fireworks display! With bursts of colour and shimmering lights, this explosive finale is set to dazzle spectators and leave them brimming with holiday cheer.

Join the Celebration – It’s Free!The entire event is free to attend, making it the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends. Don’t miss out on what’s set to be the highlight of the year in Morley!

Event Details:📅 Date: Saturday, 30th November⏰ Start Time: 11am-4pm (Light Switch-On at 7pm)📍 Location: Queen Street, Morley Town Centre🎆 Fireworks Finale 7pm.