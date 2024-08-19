Morley colleagues nominate Leeds Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma charity for donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity which supports individuals receiving treatment for Leukaemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma and related disorders has been awarded a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues from the Morley Agency.

Friends of the Leeds Centre for Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma received an £850 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it continue to provide patients with specialist facilities and equipment that is not available on the NHS.

‘The Friends’ were established in 1979 following the realisation by Consultant Haematologist Dr Roberts that Leeds General Infirmary needed to establish a specialist ward that could deal with the treatment of diseases of the blood. With the aid of supporters, some of whom had been patients, Dr Roberts set about fundraising to purchase specialised equipment and fund the necessary alterations. 45 years later The Friends continue to support patients and provide funding for new patient & diagnostic equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity was nominated because it not only directly supports individual patients dealing with leukaemia and related disorders, it also works with the NHS to equip and maintain a ward in Leeds giving added value to the services already provided by the NHS.

Yorkshire Building Society's agency in Morley

Nicola Howley Manager of Yorkshire Building Society Local Agency in Morley said: “We are proud to be able to support Friends of the Leeds Centre for Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work they do has a positive impact on the lives of patients at a time when they are often at their most vulnerable.

“By helping to fund equipment like new CADD pumps, a device that allows patients to receive chemotherapy and medications at home, they help restore a little bit of normality in a patient’s life and reduce the amount of time spent in hospital.”

Carol Bilbrough Honorary Secretary of The Friends said: “We are extremely grateful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. Their generosity will help us to continue making a difference for Haematology patients and the service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.

If you would like to support Friends of the Leeds Centre for Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma then please visit www.friendsofleedshaem.org.uk for further information.