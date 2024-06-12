More than 100 Leeds businesses join forces to promote mentally healthy workplaces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The conference – organised by the Leeds Mindful Employer Network, part of local mental health charity, Leeds Mind – featured more than 40 speakers and exhibitors, from across: charities; the private sector (for example, law firms and global consulting firms); and Leeds City Council.

Leeds Beckett University Headingley campus played host to a conference on mental wellbeing at work, with more than 100 Leeds businesses and organisations in attendance.

Around 200 delegates turned out to participate in sessions which included: creating an anti-stigma culture and challenging discrimination; suicide prevention at work; being a racial trauma-informed employer; neurodiversity and mental health in the workplace; being a recovery-friendly employer; mentally healthy workplaces for parents and carers; and feedback to promote psychological safety.

As well as the illuminating seminars and workshops, delegates enjoyed wellbeing activities including yoga, massages, breathwork and a lunchtime walk.

Leigh Staunton, Co-ordinator for the Leeds Mindful Employer Network, said: “The main thing I observed from the day was a real appetite in Leeds to grapple with the challenges of mental wellbeing at work.

“We had some brilliant, honest and impassioned conversations, and local employers really wanted to understand how mentally healthy working cultures can be achieved without sacrificing on ambition, organisational excellence and accountability.

“I hope the interesting outcomes and feedback from the conference (you only have to look on the Leeds Mindful Employer LinkedIn channel to see the impact the day had!) encourages more people to join the network so that we can have even more diverse and impactful conversations about this critical subject.”

Conference attendees commented:

“There have been phenomenal speakers on the panels and brilliant workshops!! It was a perfect opportunity to network and engage with many professionals. I will definitely be implementing and sharing tips and tricks from these sessions with my teams and wider organisation.” – Mariya Anees, Leeds Women’s Aid

“If you're not part of the Mindful Employer Leeds network you’re missing out on so much important advice, resources and expertise that can make your company a place your employees love to work.” – Thomas Nadin, Few and Far

“It's always so heartening to meet and learn from people genuinely dedicated to driving positive change and putting mental health at the top of their business' agenda. I am thankful to all the brilliant speakers at the event and my peers for sharing their insight, expertise and lived experiences.” Daniella Colton, Irwin Mitchell

“It was an epic day brimming with insightful talks and valuable takeaways!” Chris Nightingale, Parallax

