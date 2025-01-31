More Aldi stores in Yorskhire to get InPost lockers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is installing InPost lockers outside more of its UK stores in Yorkshire.

Thanks to the supermarket’s ongoing partnership with parcel locker provider InPost, more customers can now easily collect and return online orders at the Barnsley, Rotherham, Hull and Scarborough stores.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket first trialled the lockers at 22 stores across the country in December 2023.

Following positive feedback from customers on how convenient the service is, over 260 InPost lockers have been installed across Aldi UK stores.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our customers value convenience, which is why we’re expanding the availability of InPost lockers across more Aldi stores.

“By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can now collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost UK, said: “Our partnership with Aldi to expand the number of lockers nationwide reflects our shared commitment to providing quick, easy and accessible parcel collection and returns for shoppers across the UK.

“By installing additional InPost Lockers outside Aldi stores, we’re offering customers the freedom to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience, without the need to rely on store opening hours or wait in queues.

“We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enhance the shopping experience, reduce the cost and continue to meet the growing consumer demand for secure, sustainable, and seamless parcel solutions.”

List of stores include:

ALDI 55 Burnley Road, Todmorden

ALDI Kathryn Avenue, Huntington

ALDI 106A Newport Road, Middlesbrough

ALDI 9 Healaugh Park, Yarm

ALDI Northway, Scarborough

ALDI Scar Lane, Milnsbridge

ALDI Enterprise Way, Castleford

ALDI Branch Road, Batley

ALDI Barnsley Road, Doncaster

ALDI Tony Miller App. Briggate, Shipley

ALDI 134 Queen Street, Withernsea

ALDI Great Gutter Lane East, Willerby

ALDI Britannia Road, Slaithwaite

ALDI Sheffield Road, Birdwell

ALDI St Mary's Gate, Sheffield

ALDI Keighley Road, Silsden

ALDI Littlefield Road, Dinnington

ALDI Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe

ALDI 249 Preston Road, Hull

ALDI Bawtry Road, Bramley, Rotherham

ALDI Allerton Road, Bradford

ALDI Swinemoor Lane, Beverley

ALDI Scrooby Road, Harworth

ALDI 332 Tong Road, Wortley, Leeds

ALDI Park Road, Castleford

ALDI 262 Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth

ALDI Muglet Lane, Maltby

ALDI Bluebird Way, Borough

Customers can check the lockers at their local store are available to use before visiting at: https://inpost.co.uk/lockers