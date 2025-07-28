Miss York completes 15 Race for Life events, covering 2,000 miles for Cancer Research UK
Wearing her Miss York sash with pride, she’s become a familiar face at Race for Life events nationwide, inspiring fellow participants and supporters with her dedication and energy. From the hills of Scotland to the streets of London, she’s crossed finish lines in all weather conditions - driven by a deep personal commitment to the cause.
“Cancer has touched so many lives, including my own community,” she said. “By taking part in these races, I want to help fund research that saves lives and offer hope to families across the UK.”
Her campaign has not only raised funds, but also awareness, using her platform as Miss York to shine a spotlight on the importance of early detection, support services, and continued research.
As she returns home after this remarkable tour, she plans to continue her advocacy work and encourage others to get involved.
For those inspired by her mission, donations to Cancer Research UK can still be made via her fundraising page: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/marcies-race-for-life-50 and she welcomes messages of support as she plans her next challenge.