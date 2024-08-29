Mira Showers is offering Yorkshire bathroom installers £5,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mira Showers is searching for three installers to star in a campaign that will shine a light on the incredible impact tradespeople have on the lives of their clients across Yorkshire and the Humber. The campaign will showcase the hard work and dedication of installers, and gives tradespeople an unmissable opportunity to boost their industry profile, influence perceptions of the trade, and be a role model for the next generation.

Alongside a huge public platform provided by Mira, those selected will receive £5,000 each to use however they see fit – whether to upgrade their tools, invest in further training, or provide a cash injection for their business.

Going live in January 2025, the nationwide ad campaign will reveal the stamina, strength and skill that form the backbone of the plumbing, heating and electrics industries through snapshots of the lives and careers of three installers.

Could you be the face of Mira Showers?

Mira Installer

Whether male or female, new to the industry or an experienced veteran, a business owner or trainee – all Installers are encouraged to apply.

The Mira team is especially interested in hearing from established plumbers and electricians based in Yorkshire and the Humber, who have decades of experience under their belt, are experts in their craft, and may even run an established family business.

For a chance to feature in the campaign and receive £5,000, applicants must be:

An installer of Mira products

Comfortable being interviewed and filmed while working

Available for filming between October and December 2024

Happy to have their image and story shared across social media, the Mira website, online and in print, and on billboards

Mira Showers’, which has manufactured products in Hull for over 40 years, established InstallerPRO network already offers rewards, training and support to installers around the UK. This campaign is another example of its commitment to its trade partners, and desire to give them the tools to flourish.

Dan Martin, Installer Channel Marketing at Mira Showers said:

“It takes a lot to become an installer – from problem-solving and years of training to keeping up with new developments in technology and regulations, it takes skill, dedication, and innovation. Mira Showers understands that installers invest their blood, sweat and tears into giving their customers the perfect bathroom. It’s often painstaking work – completed behind the scenes. This campaign will highlight the skill and perseverance of the trade, and give masters of their craft a true moment to shine.”

Those who think they’ve got what it takes to help the trade rethink showering installation can register their interest to feature in the campaign by emailing a short personal bio and one reason they should be chosen to represent the campaign to [email protected] by Sunday September 15.