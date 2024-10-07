Miller Homes community fund re-opens for Yorkshire applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular community fund, offered by leading housebuilder Miller Homes, is open once again for applications from charities and community groups in the Yorkshire area.

Originally launched in autumn 2022, several charities from across the region have benefitted with £20,000 being donated to date.

“Our community fund has helped some fantastic charities and groups in Yorkshire and allowed us to support our local people,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The application process is straightforward, and our team consider all applications carefully to decide how the funds can be distributed.”

Applications are now being welcomed and will close on 28th October 2024.

Groups can apply for a donation ranging between £250 minimum up to a maximum of £2,000. The donation should be to help enhance the lives of individuals and the areas in which they live.

One of the most recent charities to benefit in the region was Friends of Honley Junior, Infant and Nursery School which received £2,000 to help refurbish its outdoor areas as part of a schedule of work that will see play, garden and learning areas created to benefit all its children, including those with Special Education Needs (SEN).

Others that have benefitted include the Give a Duck Foundation which received £2,000 to help in its plight to provide every child cancer patient with a soft toy Chemo duck whilst they are undergoing treatment.

Debbie concluded; “We have a very diverse range of applications which highlights the amazing groups across Yorkshire. We look forward to helping more through this latest application process.”

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the UK will have its own £10,000 fund, which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.

To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx