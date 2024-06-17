Milestones for Leeds law firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MLP Law is celebrating its 35th year in business, with the last 10 years under the leadership of owner and managing partner Stephen Attree

Leeds' award-winning, privately owned MLP Law is celebrating two significant milestones; it’s 35th anniversary and 10 years under the ownership of managing partner Stephen Attree.

MLP Law is leading the way under Stephen, who acquired the firm in 2014 from the last remaining founding partner, Michael Lister.

With a determination to transform the direction of MLP Law and its operations, Stephen has, over the course of the last 10 years, achieved a great deal, notably developing a team of legal experts and creating a law firm with a genuine difference.

During the last decade, Stephen has grown the business significantly, opening an office in Lymm in 2017 following the acquisition of WH Lill & Co. Offices in Leeds and Manchester city centre followed in 2021 and 2022 respectively, with the ultimate aim of becoming the leading provider of legal services in the North West and Yorkshire.

In the last year alone, the firm has handled 1,718 client matters. Profits are up and continue to increase year on year, with MLP Law reporting a turnover of £2m in 2022 and £2.3m in 2023. This year the forecast turnover is £2.5m.

The firm’s team has also grown, with more than 30 professionals now employed servicing the core areas of the business and delivering the firm’s ethos of enhancing the client journey by investing in the client’s experience.

Commenting on the milestones and his accomplishments, Stephen says: “I grew up with an entrepreneurial spirit, investing my savings in shares as a teenager and maintaining an interest in business alongside law. When I was presented with the opportunity to acquire MLP Law I seized the chance to merge my legal expertise with my passion for business ownership.

“I had clear plans for the direction of the firm and wanted to implement a fresh approach to practising law, with clients at the forefront. For me, it has always been about the client; how best I serve them and not just the law, but by always doing the right thing, both delivering results and exceeding expectations.

“The last 10 years have been incredible, and I am supported by a talented team, who not only share my vision, but work hard everyday to deliver on it.

“There is more to do yet! We will continue to work on reducing carbon emissions, with the ultimate aim of achieving net zero. Further growth is in the pipeline too, from enhancing the marketing team and expanding the corporate, commercial and real estate teams to internal development with organic progression a real focus. And of course we want to continue to attract new clients, establishing long-standing working relationships with them.”

MLP Law was established in 1989 by Ronnie Myers, Gillian Price and Michael Lister. Stephen joined in 2011, following a move from Lawson, Coppock & Hart (now part of Brabners) where he was an equity partner.

Today, MLP Law employs a strong team of legal experts across its four offices, providing a comprehensive range of legal services for businesses, business owners and individuals.

Stephen concludes: “It was a privilege to join MLP Law in January 2011 as a partner, as it was such a well-established and highly regarded law firm. When I acquired the firm three years later, I always wanted to build on its legacy and will continue to do so during the next decade. The company’s 35th birthday not only marks a celebration of longevity, but also reflects the confidence clients have placed in the team over the years.”