"Mental health is everything, everywhere, everyone" - says local charity

Local mental health charity celebrates Mental Health Awareness Week, saying Leeds communities are key to wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 is running 12th – 18th May. The annual event aims to raise awareness and promote open conversations around mental health. This year’s theme is ‘community’, set by the Mental Health Foundation.

Local mental health charity, Leeds Mind, is using the week to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing for everyone in the communities in and around Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is sharing a campaign from Mind, the national mental health charity, which says, “mental health is everything, everywhere, everyone. It’s part of all of us and affects everyone around us.”

Local charity says mental health is "everything, everywhere, everyone", including work, hobbies, finances, family, rest...

Emily Cotter, Marketing and Comms Officer for Leeds Mind commented: “As your local Mind, we agree that mental health is everything, everywhere, and everyone. And in Leeds, that means the people and organisations that make up our communities.

“So we’re using this week to connect with them. Whether that’s people looking for mental health support, businesses that advocate for mental wellbeing at work, or community groups and activities that offer people a way to be part of a community.”

Alongside highlighting the support the charity offers, Leeds Mind will be sharing resources online and on social media, and attending a community event at Kirkgate Market (Friday 16th May, 10am – 3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also hosting its quarterly business networking event, Leeds Mind Business Connections.

Taking place on Thursday 15th May the talks will be in line with the ‘community’ theme, emphasising the importance of creating a sense of community and belonging at work.

This event is free to attend, and offers businesses an opportunity to gain insight into supporting wellbeing at work. By starting conversations between like-minded organisations in and around Leeds, it aims to cultivate a conscious business community.

More information on all of the events can be found on the charity’s website: www.leedsmind.org.uk/mhaw