Men’s mental health charity receives £1,500 from local housebuilder

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has donated £1,500 to Andy’s Man Club to help provide a supportive environment for men going through mental health struggles in and around Beverley, East Yorkshire and nationwide.

Founded in 2016, Andy’s Man Club is a peer-to-peer support group set up by Luke Ambler and Elaine Roberts following the suicide of their family member, who had kept his struggles hidden from his family. With men making up 75% of all suicides in the UK1, the club aims to break the stigma surrounding men's mental health and provide support.

The organisation, which has a meeting space in Beverley, provides a safe space for men aged 18+ to discuss their challenges every Monday at 7pm, with no registration required and free to attend. The group has grown from its first session with nine men in Yorkshire, to over 5,000 nationwide, and continues to grow. The charity also offers an online option for those unable to attend in person. Ultimately, Andy’s Man Club seeks to ensure that every man in the UK has access to a support group within 30 minutes of their location.

In addition to regular meetings, the group often hosts walks and events in collaboration with local mental health groups, offering an extra opportunity for social connection. The meet locations are all within a 10-minute drive of the Queen’s Court development.

The donation was made in alignment with the Barratt Developments Community Fund, an initiative committed to supporting communities in the areas where the homebuilding company is active. Each charity is selected by an internal member of staff each month.

Andy Bampton, Area Lead at Andy’s Man Club commented: “We are delighted to receive a kind donation from Barratt Homes, as a donation-led charity this kind of generosity keeps us running. The money will be used for us to continue our search to open additional groups nationwide, to continue to raise awareness about our charity and our mission and to ensure we can adequately supply our existing and new groups."

Leonna Hardcastle, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Queen Court development, added: “We are so pleased to be able to support a charity which directly supports not only men within the local communities where we build, but also within our industry of work.

“We believe in empowering community initiatives and are honoured to contribute to their valuable work. With this donation, our aim is to assist Andy’s Man Club in offering services that are vital and create a significant difference to the lives of the individuals they aid.”

Barratt Homes’ Queens Court development is located within the service area of Andy’s Man Club’s East Riding branch. Just a short stroll from Beverley town centre, Queens Court offers a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes, starting from £209,000.

For more information about Andy’s Man Club, please visit: https://andysmanclub.co.uk/

For more information on Queens Court, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev001623-queens-court/

To find out more about other nearby developments, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/east-riding-of-yorkshire/