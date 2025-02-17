Memories unlocked through piano performance at Harrogate care home, raising awareness of dementia

Not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours, together with Vida Healthcare, welcomed Channel 4’s The Piano finalist, Duncan Goodwin and his wife, Fran for a performance to remember, raising funds for Dementia Forward.

Held at Vida Court in Harrogate on Thursday, February 13, the special Valentine’s event was aimed to raise awareness of dementia and was centered around the power of music – a pastime loved by many, particularly those living with dementia.

Duncan Goodwin, who has played the piano since the age of four was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2021. He spoke openly about his diagnosis on the show to raise awareness of the illness.

The couple have been performing together to raise awareness and funds for Dementia Forward for many years. The duo were recently asked to perform on The Piano Christmas Special on Christmas Day with an original song.

Duncan and Fran Goodwin

He and his wife of 43 years, Fran, a singer songwriter performed a medley of romantic music, which struck a chord with guests. The final song Duncan performed was “Theme for Fran”, a love song he played in the final of the show.

Music has long been recognised for its ability to unlock memories, reduce anxiety, and provide a sense of connection for people with dementia. Duncan’s performance was a testament to this, bringing joy and reminiscence to residents, carers, and families.

Guests at the event from Harrogate Neighbours, included loved up couple, Dilys and Dennis who met over 50 years ago. Dennis was diagnosed with dementia five years ago. Dilys said, “It’s been a lovely event – we don’t really celebrate Valentine’s Day – we just love each other every day.”

Speaking about the event, Fran said: “Music has always been a huge part of Duncan’s life and to see him continue to share his passion, especially now with his increase profile, is incredibly special.”

James Rycroft, Vida Healthcare, Duncan and Fran Goodwin, Sue Cawthray, Harrogate Neighbours

Duncan added: “I love to perform and my piano playing is as good as ever despite my diagnosis.”

Duncan and Fran said: “Today was a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, and we hope it helps to raise awareness of dementia and the positive impact music can have. We were thrilled to be asked to perform for Harrogate Neighbours and Vida Healthcare, thank you.”

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: “Thank you to Vida Healthcare for hosting the event – it’s wonderful that we can collaborate to raise awareness and support those living with dementia.”

“It was a privilege to welcome Duncan and Fran to perform for our residents. Music is a universal language that sparks joy and shared memories, especially for those living with dementia. Events like this are a wonderful way to bring our community together.”

James Rycroft, Managing Director of Vida Healthcare, added: “At Vida, we champion the use of music therapy to improve the wellbeing of those living with dementia. Duncan’s performance was inspiring and a beautiful reminder of how music can transcend memory loss, offering comfort and connection.”