Meltham care home supports vulnerable Eastern European communities with gift-filled shoeboxes as part of Teams4U appeal

For the second year running, HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home collected 50 pre-wrapped shoeboxes and filled them with gifts from their families, friends, visitors and residents to send to vulnerable communities in Eastern European countries

A resident and member of staff at HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home, in Meltham, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, visited St James Church to deliver gift-filled shoeboxes as part of their contribution to Teams 4U this Christmas.

Every year, Teams 4U send thousands of shoeboxes filled with gifts and essentials to children who live in difficult circumstances. The donated shoeboxes will be given to a vulnerable child, or family, through schools, nurseries, hospitals and orphanages.

A volunteer with Jean Parker

Like in 2023, this year the shoeboxes will be heading to the Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Romania. Teams 4U also work with in country partners like the Red Cross to help them find children that are most in need.