Meltham care home residents enjoy MP visit

HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home Care Home, in Meltham, Holmfirth, was visited on Friday, January 31, by Member of Parliament (MP) for Colne Valley, Paul Davies.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting the MP for Colne Valley and spoke to him about what life is like at Greenacres Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Meltham community.

Paul enjoyed a tour around the 64-bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the lounge, dining areas and landscaped gardens.

Paul Davies MP with Greenacres colleagues

Paul took some time to meet and speak with residents and colleagues from different departments, who each explained their job roles and how each of the communities within the home contributes towards the health and wellbeing of residents.

Sarah Tomczynski, HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home Manager, said:

“We were delighted to welcome our MP Paul Davies to Greenacres. We enjoyed telling Paul about life at Greenacres as well as speaking to him about some of the key issues in the social care sector.”

Paul Davies, Member of Parliament (MP) for Colne Valley, stated:

“I recently visited Greenacres Care Home in Meltham and was deeply impressed by the dedication and compassion of the staff. Home manager Sarah Tomczynski shared insights into their work, and I had the pleasure of meeting the staff and residents.

“It was heartwarming to see the residents enjoying a vibrant and supportive community.”

For more information about Greenacres Care Home and its community initiatives, please visit Greenacres - Care Home in, Meltham, Huddersfield | HC One or contact 01484 855 390/email [email protected].

Greenacres is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One. With 64 ensuite bedrooms, Greenacres provides person-centred care and varied activities programme. Greenacres is proud to be rated as ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.