Meltham care home hosts Caribbean-themed summer fayre in aid of Kirkwood Hospice

Guests enjoyed the uplifting sounds of the Legacy Steel Band, which set the perfect Caribbean atmosphere. There were also plenty of traditional fayre activities, including a tombola, raffle, and a book stall run with great enthusiasm by residents, Mavis Birkett and Kath Ogden.

Food was a real highlight of the day, with a delicious homemade Caribbean goat and chicken curry prepared by Ann Benson, one of Greenacres’ senior carers, alongside a sizzling barbecue serving burgers and hotdogs.

Families and children were treated to a wide range of activities, including a visit from the local fire engine crew, a bouncy castle, lucky dip, and a host of fun games. Visitors also enjoyed browsing stalls run by local small businesses, offering everything from handmade jewellery and soaps to glitter art and unique trinkets.

Adding to the colourful theme, colleagues dressed in bright Caribbean-inspired clothing, helping to create a warm, welcoming, and festive atmosphere.

The fayre raised over £200 in aid of Kirkwood Hospice, Greenacres’ chosen charity.

Claire Wilson, Lifestyle Manager at HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home, said:

“We were absolutely delighted with how well our Caribbean Summer Fayre went. It was wonderful to see so many residents, families, and members of the community coming together to enjoy the day. The music, food, and atmosphere made it really special, and we’re so proud to have raised money for Kirkwood Hospice, a cause close to many of our hearts.”

