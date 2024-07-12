Mednet’s annual charity walk in support of Leeds Mind

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds-based company aims to break its own fundraising record for local mental health charity, taking on demanding walking challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mednet, a new era digital marketing and advertising partner for pharmaceutical companies, is proud to announce its upcoming charity walk in support of Leeds Mind.

This year's event is set for Thursday, July 18, spanning a scenic 27.5-kilometer route from Bingley to Leeds. With a fundraising goal of £3,000, Mednet aims to surpass last year’s remarkable achievement of £2,225, reinforcing their dedication to mental health support within the community.

A Legacy of Community Commitment and Innovation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mednet team is ready to take on the challenge

Since its inception in 2008, Mednet has evolved into an award-winning organisation with a prestigious client base, particularly within the pharmaceutical sector across the UK and EMEA. As a hub of creativity and innovation, Mednet proudly collaborates with top 20 pharmaceutical companies, continually expanding its influence and impact.

Embracing Diversity and Social Responsibility

Mednet's commitment to diversity and inclusion is intrinsic to its operations. Recognising that diversity drives innovation, Mednet takes its social responsibilities seriously, striving to make a positive impact on clients, employees, and the broader community. Their partnership with Leeds Mind exemplifies this ethos, as Mednet actively employs individuals facing employment barriers due to mental health issues, highlighting their dedication to supporting underrepresented groups.

Championing Mental Health and Wellbeing

The Mednet team negotiating canal locks

With mental health challenges affecting one in four individuals over their lifetime, Mednet places mental wellbeing at the core of its values. Beyond their collaboration with Leeds Mind, Mednet has established a Mental Health Strategy Group, DE&I Group, and Men’s Group to ensure comprehensive support for employees from all backgrounds. These initiatives are designed to equip their team with the necessary tools and resources to thrive, fostering an environment of inclusivity and mental wellness.

A Message from the CEO

"We are incredibly proud to support Leeds Mind," said Miranda Stead, Mednet CEO. "Our annual charity walk is more than a fundraising event; it's part of our commitment to mental health awareness and our drive to provide real-world impact and support. We are inspired by the impactful work Leeds Mind does and are determined to contribute meaningfully to their mission."

Join Us in Making a Difference

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mednet team walking on the canal

Mednet invites the community to rally behind this worthy cause by making a donation. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant difference and helps provide vital support to those grappling with mental health issues. Together, we can make strides toward a more inclusive and supportive community.

For more information on how to donate and participate in the charity walk, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/mednet-group-1715262892798.