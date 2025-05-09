Meals on wheels delivered on wartime wheels to mark VE Day
CEO of not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours donned her finest land girl outfit as she, alongside long-standing volunteers delivered their daily run of hot meals into the community on a genuine wartime Jeep.
Sue said, “On the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we wanted to do something that would take our residents and clients back to a happy and memorable moment.
“It was great to see the excitement from both residents as well as staff and volunteers as the Jeep arrived – a big thank you to Simon Roberts from Newnham Street Garage for his support.”
On a daily basis, Harrogate Neighbours and its team of volunteers deliver over 150 hot meals to older and vulnerable people – a vital lifeline for many in the community.
Alongside the Jeep, residents and members of the community who use Harrogate Neighbours services, enjoyed a fun-filled day of music, including a wartime singalong with all the classics and an afternoon tea prepared by the chefs at The Cuttings.
Resident at The Cuttings, Noel Cork said, “I was born in 1935, I can remember VE day. The songs brought back lots of memories from my childhood. I also saw the Jeep and put the helmet on!”
Another resident, Colin Prest said, “Yesterday afternoon was brilliant. It brought back memories from younger days, I really enjoyed it.”
Resident Margaret Boreham added, “Yesterday was very good. I could remember all the songs!”