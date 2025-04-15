McDonald's volunteers from the Shipley restaurant take part in the Great British Spring Clean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The local Shipley McDonald’s restaurant team have taken part in the Great British Spring Clean in a bid to keep their local areas tidy. Jamie Barraclough, the Franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant, eight crew members and volunteers, collected an impressive 21 bags of rubbish between them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Areas tidied up included Bridge Street, Low Well, and the area off Briggate in Shipley.

McDonald’s Jamie Barraclough, who owns and operates the restaurant, and who organised the event, said: “I'm incredibly proud of my Shipley restaurant team for volunteering their time to take part in the Great British Spring Clean. It’s such a great initiative and their efforts in keeping our community spaces litter-free are crucial in making our area a better and brighter place for everyone. We continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great British Spring Clean is an annual event, this year running from March 21 to April 6 in England and Wales, and March 21 to April 21 in Scotland, encouraging people to ‘love where they live’ by litter picking in their local community and pledging to collect a certain number of bags of rubbish. This year, in 2025, McDonald’s has pledged to collect 75,000 bags of litter throughout the event.

McDonald's Shipley Great British Spring Clean

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging). This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon since the programme began in the late ‘80s.

McDonald’s is tackling litter in local communities, both by litter picking and reducing the amount of waste its restaurants produce. The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past four years too, and since 2015, has installed over 1,100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants. McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.