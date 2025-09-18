Mayor of Sheffield to open inaugural children’s cancer charity Christmas market

The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Safiya Saeed, will open a new charitable Christmas market taking place at the Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa on November 1, 2025, from 10am – 3pm.

Organised by the Dragonfly Cancer Trust, the event is a pre-Christmas family experience featuring over 40 stallholders selling a range of products, including local goods, baked goods, festive gifts, and artisan crafts. Plus, there is a full schedule of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. This includes a festive performance from The Rock Choir, a live broadcast by Sheffield Radio Essentials, vocalist Amy Jean performing popular Christmas songs, Santa and Mrs Claus hosting a traditional grotto and gift for each child, and an opportunity to meet some of Santa’s pets – including bearded dragons and rabbits. Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa will also serve a complimentary glass of mulled wine and mince pie for visitors.

Admission to the event is free, although donations are welcome. Parking is available, and access to the event is via the Kenwood House entrance rather than the main Hotel reception. The proceeds from the Santa’s Grotto, just £3 per person, and all event profits will be donated to Dragonfly Cancer Trust (Registered Charity, England and Wales (1167247)). For more details, visit: https://www.kenwoodhall.co.uk/upcoming-events-kenwood-hall/

Dragonfly Cancer Trust is a national charity supporting young cancer patients across the UK, including locally at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, and Weston Park Cancer Centre. They are committed to providing comprehensive support to young cancer patients and their families, fostering an environment where each moment matters and is filled with memories, comfort, and connection. This is done by working directly with young cancer patients from birth to 25 years with a life-limiting diagnosis and their families, on providing memory-making opportunities. This can be in the form of cash gifts, memory and sibling boxes, activity boxes, short breaks, and personalised keepsakes for families to treasure.

L to R: Francesca Androsiglio (Kenwood Hall Hotel), Kate Threlfall (Rock Choir), Natalie Hickinbottom (Dragonfly Cancer Trust) and Steve Booth (Radio Essentials)

Activity boxes are sent to over 60 hospitals and hospices across the UK, including Sheffield, and serve as a welcome distraction for patients undergoing gruelling treatment. Memory boxes and sibling boxes are carefully designed around that person, leaving their footprint on the world and creating memories for people to look back on and remember them. These boxes, filled with thoughtful items, become treasured keepsakes that families can cherish, preserving the essence of their loved ones. And the glass heart keepsakes are symbols of love and remembrance. Each piece is carefully crafted, capturing the unique essence of the individual it represents. These beautiful mementoes serve as a lasting reminder of the enduring impact young cancer patients have on the world. The glass hearts can be engraved with a special message and can also be created in the patient's own handwriting if they wish.

Natalie Hickinbottom, Sheffield regional fundraiser and social media lead, Dragonfly Cancer Trust, said: “Organising this Christmas Fair means so much to both me personally and to everyone at Dragonfly Cancer Trust. It’s not just about the festive fun; it’s about bringing the community together to support young cancer patients with a life-limiting cancer diagnosis.

“The funds raised from this event will help create lasting memories for these young people and their loved ones at a time when every moment truly matters. We’re incredibly grateful to our partners, Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa, for hosting us, and to Rock Choir and Amy Jean for so kindly giving up their time to perform. A special thank you also goes to Sheffield Radio Essentials for joining us on the day and broadcasting live. It’s amazing to have their support in helping us reach even more people.”

Regional general manager, Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Dan Wilson, explained: “My team and I are delighted to be working alongside Natalie and the team at Dragonfly Cancer Trust. This exciting event will not only be a wonderful start to the festive season but also raise valuable funds to allow this important charity to continue helping young, terminally ill cancer patients in Sheffield. I hope as many people as possible can come along, lend their support and enjoy this family occasion at Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa.”