Mason is guaranteed to put a smile on the face of an autistic child

This dapper chap is honing his skills to become one lucky youngster’s comfort blanket.

Black Labrador Mason is mid-way through training with the Sheffield-based charity, Support Dogs.

The good cause trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability to live safer, more independent lives.

Mason, who turns three in March, is lined up for Support Dogs’ autism assistance (AA) programme.

Trainer Sophie Bambrook with trainee support dog Mason at the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards

AA dogs are life-changing for autistic children and their families.

They are trained to provide safety and to make life more independent and inclusive.

The charity’s clients are autistic children who are often unable to communicate or easily express their feelings, and have little sense of danger, with many having a tendency to bolt or wander off from care-givers.

Support Dogs’ AA dogs are trained to provide safety and companionship, while promoting positive behavioural changes and providing comfort.

Trainee support dog Mason

Mason is overseen by Sophie Bambrook, a trainer with Support Dogs.

Describing his traits, Sophie said: “He has quite a loving bond – once he’s got that bond with you, he really does attach himself. He’s also playful and very quirky.

“He knows what he wants – he does an excited ‘tippy tappy’ when getting out of his pen; he’s keen to get out and learn new things.

“He just likes to be around people – once he’s bonded with you, he’s glued to your hip, which will be nice when he’s matched with a child.”

Mason has recently been on a tram for the first time, as part of his training in getting used to various environments, and he did very well.

When he’s not in training, Mason loves to go on free runs, especially in woodland, and he “goes nuts” for toys.

When not at Support Dogs’ training centre, off Brightside Lane, Mason lives with doggy foster carers on a farm near Huddersfield, where he mingles with sheep, horses, ferrets, a Jack Russell and a working Border Collie.

What Sophie loves about Mason is “he’s just a funny boy and he’s always happy to see me” and he “has a very good work ethic”.

“I never have a dull day with him,” she added. “He always makes me laugh and puts a smile on my face.”

To find out more about the work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.