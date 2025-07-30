Man inspired by Rob Burrow prepares for 900-mile city-to-city cycle to help raise awareness of MND

A former Wirral man is counting down the days to the start of an epic fundraising challenge which will see him cycle more than 900 miles between two capital cities to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND).

Inspired by former Leeds Rhinos legend, Rob Burrow, who died from MND last summer, Bob will be part of a team cycling from London to Edinburgh and then back to London to help raise money on behalf of the MND Association. It is the sixth challenge Bob has taken part in in as many years – in total he has raised more than £13,000 to support people living with MND and their families.

Bob explained: “Rugby league has always been a big part of my life. I used to play when I was much younger and I’ve always followed it. I remember learning that Rob has been diagnosed with MND, as had the footballer Stephen Darby and the impact it was having on them and their families.

“I watched the documentary about Rob on TV and it really hit home, especially as a family man who enjoys being really hands on with the children. I was impressed, but not at all surprised, at how the Rugby League community responded, and I just had to do something to help.”

Bob, who now lives with his family in Qatar, will be travelling back to the UK in August before starting the five-day cycle on August 3.

He said: “There’s no doubt it’s going to be tough. On some of the days we’ll be reaching between 8,000 to 15,000 ft of elevation so you need to know what you’re doing – but when you’re travelling 5,000 miles across the world to take part there’s no doubt I’m going to do it.

“I’ve been doing my training on an indoor trainer as it’s just too hot to cycle here during the day so I’ve practiced the distance and I’ll be ready!”

The MND Association’s Jenn Scribbins said: “Bob has done so much to support the MND Association and we’re so grateful to him for taking part in this latest challenge – perhaps his toughest yet!

“The money Bob raises will play a really important part in MND research, helping the Association to fund the projects which take us closer to potential new treatments for this devastating disease.

“Every mile will take us closer to a world free from MND.”

To learn more about Bob’s challenge or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/robert-wallace-1736339249666

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org