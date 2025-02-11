Malton care home hosts free monthly community cafe

Staff and residents at Rivermead care home in Malton have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free monthly community café morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place every last Tuesday of the month from 10.30am residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home.

Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager of the home, Sarah Jackson said: “Our Community Café Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

BHC

Rivermead care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Rivermead provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.