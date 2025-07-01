Lumo and Hull trains bring together key Pride leaders for special summit

The event, which was held at Lumo’s city centre headquarters, was an opportunity for the rail operators to show their dedication to equality, respect and understanding, standing proudly in support of LGBTQ+ communities.

The event was an opportunity for pride representatives to come together and discuss current challenges and opportunities for organisations working in support of LGBTQ+ communities.

Special guests included representatives from Pride in Hull and Pride in Gateshead, two of many Prides that Lumo and Hull Trains are supporting this year. The human rights research organisation ReportOUT, not-for-profit arts organisation CuriousArts and radio stations Pride Radio and Gaydio also attended. Invitees shared knowledge and ideas, with the aim of working together to promote the key work the organisations deliver for the areas they cover.

Both Lumo and Hull Trains are proud to be inclusive employers, championing diversity within their workforces. Lumo has just introduced new gender-neutral uniforms for Customer Experience Ambassadors on its services between Edinburgh and London. Meanwhile, Hull Trains was awarded the coveted ‘Great Place To Work’ title at the most recent National Rail Awards, with the company praised for having an inclusive and diverse culture.

Summit

Lumo is supporting Northern in Pride in Newcastle once again this year, along with Pride in Gateshead as joint headline sponsors for the Pride on Tyne concert. Hull Trains has once again partnered with the iconic Pride in Hull and, for the first time, Kelham Pride in Sheffield, as well as Doncaster Pride.

Stuart Jones, Managing Director of Lumo and Hull Trains, said: “As open access operators, both Lumo and Hull Trains are proud to be a key part of the local communities they serve. This year we’re supporting a number of Prides, so we thought it’d be a great opportunity to host a special event like this one, which was immensely valuable both for our teams and our valued partners.

“I’d encourage everyone to support the range of Pride events across the country this year. Travelling by train is the most sustainable and relaxed way to get to them and our teams will be delighted to welcome you onboard.”

During the afternoon, guests drew attention to the importance of well-respected companies such as Lumo and Hull Trains backing Pride events being held in their local communities.

Pride Summit

Peter Darrant, Chair of Out North East, hosted the event, commenting: “Thank you to Lumo and Hull Trains for inviting me to take part in this important show of unity for LGBTQ+ people across the North. It was a rare opportunity to spend time with others from a range of organisations. I came away from the event energised and excited for more future collaborations.

“This was also a chance for us to thank Lumo for the support they consistently show us every year. They truly care about the work we do.”

Andy Train, Chair of Pride in Hull, said: “It’s the fifth year that the wonderful team at Hull Trains have pledged their support for Pride in Hull and we were thrilled to receive an invite to this important event.

“We’ve already seen a number of exciting collaboration opportunities arise following the summit and look forward to working with new connections across the North to further promote Prides across the country.”

On Monday (30th June 2025) Lumo helped facilitate travel for a visit to Parliament with Mr Gay GB, Andy Gardiner, Mx Drag GB Bella B Campbell, Mr Gay Europe, Paul Dennison, Mx Drag GB Lavender Love and CEO Mr Gay Great Britain, Stuart Hatton Jr.

The purpose of the visit was to talk with MPs about UK LGBTIQ+ rights and DEI legislations through a series of conversations and talks. The group were in Westminster at the invitation by South Shields MP Emma Lewell.

Stuart Hatton Jr, CEO Mr Gay Great Britain, said: “Lumo have always been a champion of queer culture and the fact that they help our community stay connected, raise their voices and literally give them the platform to be themselves is why I am proud to travel with Lumo.”

