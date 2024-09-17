Lovell collects over 250 items of food to support food banks across Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lovell has successfully collected over 250 items of food to be distributed across Yorkshire.

Lovell has engaged employees and subcontractors across their Yorkshire developments to contribute to this significant food drive. The collected food items will be distributed to food banks across the county, providing essential support to families and individuals struggling with hunger.

Recent data highlights a troubling rise in housing pressures across the UK, with significant implications for families and individuals. According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation's UK Poverty 2024 report, the number of households living in poverty in the UK has been steadily increasing.

In 2024, over 14 million people, including 4.5 million children, are living below the poverty line. Due to this, food banks have become more crucial than ever, with The Trussell Trust reporting that food bank usage has increased by 20% over the past year alone.

Among the beneficiaries of Lovell’s drive were four key food banks across Yorkshire, each receiving vital supplies from the collection:

Howden Shire Hall, Market Place, Howden.

Savoy Community Centre, Skelmanthorpe.

EMS Centre, Hull.

The Trussell Trust Leeds South & East.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, explained: "We are incredibly grateful for the support from our Yorkshire community. National Food Bank Day reminds us that hunger is a pressing issue that we can tackle together, and we’re proud to have played a role in helping our neighbours in need across the region."

This collection was hosted as part of National Food Bank Day. National Food Bank Day, observed on the first Friday of September, highlights the critical role that food banks play in supporting communities.

The Lovell team takes pride in their strong connection with the community, and the success of this food drive highlights the power of collaboration and generosity. By partnering with local food banks, Lovell is directly supporting those most impacted by the rising cost of living and food shortages.