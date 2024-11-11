Lord Mayor's fundraiser set to help make Leeds a fairer city

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, is set to host a festive fundraiser for Leeds Community Foundation on Saturday 7 December, marking her commitment to deliver a “Fairer Leeds.”

Since announcing her support of Leeds Community Foundation in May, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung has been collaborating with the organisation to drive awareness of the part that the Foundation plays to support local community organisations to deliver services which address inequalities in the city. In particular, this includes health inequalities, digital inclusions and food poverty.

Money raised on the evening will be distributed in grants to locally-rooted community organisations, so they can be there for their communities now and in the future.

Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, Lord Mayor of Leeds, said: “During my year in office, I’ve made a commitment to making the term ‘Fairer Leeds’ a reality for the city by addressing inequalities that sadly still exist. Leeds Community Foundation is a grant giving organisation doing an incredible job ploughing money into the right places. This matches my vision and dream for Leeds to be a fairer place to live despite the challenging economic environment we’re all living through.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by how much they do for this city; so much so that Leeds Community Foundation is part of me now. I was first elected as a councillor in 2019, and again in 2023; and can see how the whole city is benefitting from the work of the Foundation. Continuing to develop these amazing collaborations will remain with me for many years and I encourage others to consider getting involved.”

Leeds Community Foundation is an independent grant maker, collaborator, and leader bringing together organisations and individuals to invest in communities and building a fairer Leeds for everyone.

Steph Taylor, CEO of Leeds Community Foundation, added: “I’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, Lord Mayor of Leeds, for her continued support. We are aligned in our shared vision to build a fairer Leeds and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that vital funds are raised and distributed across our city.”

The Lord Mayor’s Festive Ball will be hosted at the Royal Armouries on Saturday 7 December. Tickets for the event are available online.