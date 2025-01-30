Lord Mayor to visit community library
Eleven years ago, Rawdon Library was threatened with closure by Leeds City Council. Since then it has been a successful Community Library run by volunteers, providing a valuable resource for the local people.
This month, the library entrance, untouched since its opening in 1962, has had a major facelift with brand new doors and floor paid for from Library funds and with a grant from the Outer North West Community Committee Wellbeing fund.
On her visit, Leeds Lord Mayor, Abigail Marshall Katung will meet the Coffee Morning regulars and members of the Crochet Group as well as some of our volunteers. This is the second time a Lord Mayor has visited the library.
As well as continuing to lend books, the library offers a meeting space for social events such as coffee mornings, interest groups, local history and family research.
As a Warm Space, everyone is welcome to drop in and relax, have a hot drink and use our computers free of charge. The library also hosts a regular programme of lectures which attract a wide audience.
Rawdon Community Library is an example of the value and power of what can be achieved by a dedicated group of volunteers who share a common goal.
Judging by the many regular users, the local community value this asset which is free for all to use and enjoy.