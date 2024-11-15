Lord Mayor of Leeds Inspires at Pioneering Safeguarding Workshop for Faith Communities, Winners Chapel International Leeds, Ahead of Leeds Safeguarding Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On November 2, Afrikindness held an impactful Safeguarding Training Workshop for Parents at Winners’ Chapel International, Leeds, drawing a remarkable turnout of over 110 parents and 30 children.

Supported by the National Lottery Community Fund and held in collaboration with Voluntary Action Leeds and Winners’ Chapel International, this event served as a pivotal lead-in to Leeds Safeguarding Week and National Safeguarding Adults Week, which will be observed from November 18-22, reminding all communities of the essential responsibility of safeguarding, especially in faith settings.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, inaugurated the workshop with a heartfelt address, her presence and voice steering the room and inspiring participants to reflect on the power of collective action in child protection.

Emphasizing the vital role of safeguarding within faith communities, she stated, “As parents, we know that raising a child is one of the greatest responsibilities that we hold but safeguarding them goes beyond the walls of our homes… Faith communities in particular are invaluable in nurturing moral groundings, and when they unite with families and civic institutions, our collective strengths ensure that NO child is left unsupported. We all have a responsibility to safeguard and care for our children. This is not just a goal for us, but we want this to be our legacy—one that will ripple through generations to come.”

Syndicate session

The workshop launched a groundbreaking Safeguarding Training Pack, co-created with representatives from seven faith communities alongside safeguarding experts, including Farzana Jabar, Ann Crossland, and Kaye Wilson from Voluntary Action Leeds.

Adapted from Leeds Children’s Safeguarding Board standards, the training pack is uniquely designed to address the specific needs of African and faith communities, offering a culturally tailored approach to child safeguarding.

The Resident Pastor of Winners’ Chapel International, Pastor Adeyinka Olaniyan, also spoke at the event, introducing the church’s dedicated safeguarding leads and emphasizing the church's steadfast commitment to child protection. “At Winners’ Chapel International, safeguarding is at the core of our mission to serve and protect our families. We are fully committed to this cause and to upholding the highest standards for our community,” he shared, underscoring the church’s leadership in creating a safe, supportive environment for all families.

Training Highlights and Leaders’ Forum

Registration with training workbooks and safeguarding resources for parents.

The workshop featured essential training on safeguarding practices, reporting procedures, and strategies to overcome cultural barriers to child protection.

Parents engaged in syndicate sessions, open discussions, and practical exercises led by expert trainers, sharing personal experiences while also gaining insights into safeguarding responsibilities.

The Leaders’ Forum brought together community and faith leaders, with the Lord Mayor encouraging faith leaders to take proactive steps in child safeguarding, reinforcing that leadership is key in shaping safe communities.

Afrikindness’s lead trainer, Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, reflected on the significance of the event, “Today’s workshop is a powerful step forward. We have seen the dedication of parents and leaders alike to protect our young people, and it is our goal to support these communities with resources that respect their cultural and faith-based values while meeting safeguarding standards.”

Lead Trainer Olufunmilola and Safeguarding trainer from Voluntary action Leeds, Farzana Jabar

Participants’ Testimonials

Parents and leaders expressed gratitude for the impactful learning experience, with one participant noting, “I feel empowered by this training. Understanding the barriers to safeguarding and learning how to report concerns has given me the confidence to protect my child and others.”

Another added, “The resources and discussions were incredibly eye-opening. This workshop is exactly what our community needed.”

A Milestone in Community Empowerment

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor [Name], delivering a keynote speech at the Safeguarding Training for Parents in Faith Communities, held at Winners Chapel International, Leeds.

Faith leaders from other prominent communities in Leeds—including Redeemed Christian Church of God, Apostolic Faith Missions International Ministries UK (Church on Mission), Chosen Church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, and Meshebah Community Interest Company—attended the workshop, pledging to bring similar training sessions to their congregations. This cross-community support exemplifies a united approach to child safeguarding and a shared commitment to protecting young people across diverse communities.

As a CPD-accredited organization, Afrikindness is extending these invaluable safeguarding resources globally, making them accessible to faith communities in Leeds and beyond. For a limited time, churches are invited to nominate leaders for free safeguarding training with Afrikindness, ensuring that this culturally relevant program reaches communities worldwide.

Inspiring Atmosphere and Shared Dedication

The workshop’s warm, inclusive atmosphere fostered meaningful connections among participants, who shared meals, insights, and a collective dedication to safeguarding.

As the workshop concluded, Afrikindness CEO, Bunmi Owolabi, emphasized, “Our commitment to safeguarding does not end here. This is a call to action for all faith communities, leaders, and parents to carry this work forward, ensuring a future where every child feels safe and valued.”

For more information about upcoming training opportunities, including options for e-learning and global access to culturally relevant safeguarding resources, please contact Afrikindness at [email protected]

A Cross-section of the participants in the training workshop.

About Afrikindness

Afrikindness is dedicated to promoting kindness, inclusion, and racial harmony within African communities and beyond, through educational resources, workshops, and community-focused programs.

Afrikindness extends sincere gratitude to Voluntary Action Leeds, Winners’ Chapel International Leeds, and all faith leaders who contributed to this groundbreaking workshop.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund for their generous support. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to making a positive impact in our community.

Together, we are making Leeds a safer and stronger community for all children.